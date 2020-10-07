Remember The New Mutants? It’s the X-Men spin-off that originated at Fox, got its release date pushed around a bunch of times, became a Disney movie after the Fox-Disney merger, and then finally found its way to theaters in the midst of a deadly pandemic. And now…it’s coming home. The New Mutants Blu-ray and VOD release is set for November, coming packaged with deleted scenes and other special features for your viewing pleasure.

The New Mutants Blu-ray and Digital Release



What a long, strange trip The New Mutants had. The Josh Boone-directed flick was originally set to open in April 2018. But that didn’t happen, and rumors of massive reshoots swirled about. As time progressed, the release date kept changing: February 2019, August 2019, April 2020. And as those dates kept changing, small tidbits of info started to trickle out. We learned, for instance, that despite rumors, those massive reshoots never happened. And then there was all sorts of speculation that Disney would drop the movie on Disney+ – something that ultimately didn’t happen due to rights issues (remember – this started off as a Fox movie, so the streaming rights were sold before the Disney merger happened).

Finally, The New Mutants opened on August 28, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. It was not what you’d call a box office hit (it grossed $42 million on a reported budget that falls somewhere between $67–80 million). Quality issues aside (the movie was not screened for critics, and the few critics who bothered to see it were not impressed), it’s understandable that New Mutants didn’t exactly blow the roof of the box office – it was opening in the midst of a pandemic at a time when many movie theaters were still closed.

But now there’s good news for those of you who wanted to see this thing but didn’t want to venture out to theaters: it’s coming to Blu-ray and digital in November. It might have made more sense to release New Mutants in October, since it’s supposed to be a horror movie, but hey, what the hell do I know?

In The New Mutants, “five young people who demonstrate special powers are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution – allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it’s soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil.” The New Mutants arrives on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 17, and comes with the special features below the cover art:

Origins & Influences – Legendary comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz and the filmmakers explore the origins and influences behind “The New Mutants.”

Meet the New Mutants – Cast members share their experiences while filming and reveal how they bonded as a family, much like the characters in the film.

Deleted Scenes Roberto Suns & Dani Climbs “She’s a Demon” “Everybody’s Type” & Chores Dani’s Nightmare – Alt “I Need to Cool Off” “We’re on Lockdown” Take out the Source

Director Josh Boone Chats with Marvel Comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz

There’s also a new behind-the-scenes clip, which you can watch below.

The New Mutants Clip