The lords and ladies of the mysterious MPAA have emerged from their castle on high to peer down and toss a pair of ratings to two upcoming movies. (I’m pretty sure that’s how the rating system works. Don’t fact check that.) 20th Century Studios’ long-delayed X-Men film The New Mutants and Paramount’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II have now both officially received PG-13 ratings, so you scheming youngsters out there can breathe a sigh of relief and scrap your plans to sneak in after buying tickets to Onward.

A Quiet Place 2 Rating

Collider reports that the MPAA has given A Quiet Place Part II a PG-13 rating, citing “terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images.” That sounds like a slight step up from just the “terror and some bloody images” that earned the first film the same rating, but Paramount and writer/director John Krasinski were clearly not interested in losing out on a huge chunk of this film’s possible audience by bumping this sequel up to an R rating.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and a baby) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

The New Mutants Rating

Meanwhile, the long (and I mean, long)-delayed The New Mutants has also received a PG-13 rating:

It's coming. For reals this time. Fox's THE NEW MUTANTS has been rated PG-13: violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material…all involving people that were teens when this was filmed, but are now adults. — Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box Office Boogaloo (@ERCboxoffice) March 4, 2020

This should come as no surprise, since director Josh Boone had previously pointed out that they were never aiming for an R rating in the first place. “This movie is probably the hardest PG-13 ever made,” he said in 2018. “I mean, we’ve pushed it. The horror is pretty dark, but there’s also an emotional core, too. If I can scare you and make you cry: that’s the goal.” Despite the movie’s almost laughable delays, Boone says the version of the movie that’s coming to theaters will be his original cut, so at least any fans who have been looking forward to this for years (anyone? anyone?) can take solace in the fact that this won’t be a compromised vision.

A Quiet Place Part II is currently scheduled to open on March 20, 2020, and The New Mutants is slated to finally arrive on April 3, 2020. But with the James Bond film No Time to Die announcing the delay of its global theatrical release today due to the coronavirus, will these movies (and any other would-be blockbusters coming up) end up following suit?