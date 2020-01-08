If you were hoping The New Mutants was going to follow the recent trend of R-rated superhero flicks, we have some bad news. According to director Josh Boone, the long-delayed film is cruising for a PG-13 rating – and that was always the plan. The dark, horror-movie vibe the first trailer threw off made several viewers jump to the conclusion that the flick was headed for a more adult rating, but that was never the case. Or so they say.

One thing you can say about Josh Boone: he’s very open about what’s going with The New Mutants. People have been asking the filmmaker questions on social media about the delayed film, and Boone has been responsive. He first confirmed a new trailer was arriving, and then said that the version of the film being released this year is his original cut, despite rumors of reshoots and studio interference. Now he’s setting the record straight on the film’s rating.

When asked if the film would be rated R, Boone gave a firm “no“, adding: “The movie has always been and always will be PG-13. There was never a plan for an R-rated movie.” In fact, Boone has stated as much before. Back in January of 2018, the director said: “This movie is probably the hardest PG-13 ever made. I mean, we’ve pushed it. The horror is pretty dark, but there’s also an emotional core, too. If I can scare you and make you cry: that’s the goal.” Of course, there was always the chance that that rating might have changed during potential reshoots. But it didn’t.

This isn’t very surprising. Sure, there have been several R-rated superhero flicks lately – the Deadpool films helped studios realize they could be successful, and then there was Logan and most recently Joker, not to mention the upcoming Birds of Prey. But New Mutants never really seemed like an R film, a fact that the most recent trailer underscores.

While the first trailer was dark and moody this new one goes into full-blown superhero movie territory, complete with big digital explosions and special effects. I have to say I was much more excited when this looked like a horror movie, but oh well. That said, the film is being officially described as “an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga, and arrives in theaters April 3, 2020. Unless they decide to move it to another date again.