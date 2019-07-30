The new Joss Whedon supernatural period drama has set its main cast. The Nevers cast has been announced by HBO, with 12 actors comprising the main ensemble for the sci-fi series following a gang of Victorian woman who find themselves with “unusual abilities.” Outlander‘s Laura Donnelly has already been announced as the lead in the HBO series, but joining her in The Nevers are several Whedon alums and major stars, including Olivia Williams, Nick Frost, and Denis O’Hare.

Entertainment Weekly has the full cast list and character descriptions for the main cast of The Nevers which, in addition to Donnelly, Williams, Frost, and O’Hare, include Grantchester‘s James Norton as a “pansexual posh boy,” Snowden‘s Ben Chaplin as a gruff “deeply moral” detective, and Poldark‘s Eleanor Tomlinson as a gentle failed singer. Donnelly leads the cast as a “reckless” and emotionally damaged heroine who discovers supernatural abilities and embarks on a mission that may change the world.

The series is Whedon’s highly anticipated return to television following the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly creator’s dalliance with Marvel superheroes, and the premise sounds like classic Whedon. A cheeky heroine, a colorful and diverse ensemble, and a recognizable Whedon alum like Williams, who last worked with Whedon on the underrated Dollhouse. Williams will be playing the second major role after Donnelly, as a wealthy spinster and champion of the “Touched,” the women who have supernatural abilities. Frost, meanwhile, continues what appears to be a scene-stealing streak on TV, following up a role in AMC’s Into the Badlands with his The Nevers role of “The Beggar King.”

See the full cast list below.

The Nevers Cast List

Laura Donnelly (Outlander) as Amalia True (previously announced) – The most reckless, impulsive, emotionally damaged hero of her time. A menace to stuffy Victorian society, she would die for the cause and kill for a drink.