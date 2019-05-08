It’s summer blockbuster season, and Screen Junkies is taking advantage of it by bringing forth a series of Honest Trailers looking back at some of the biggest movies from years ago. First up on the docket is The Mummy. No, not the easy target starring Tom Cruise (they’ve already done that one). Instead, it’s The Mummy starring Brendan Fraser where he plays a smoldering hero who is uncannily like Indiana Jones, except he shoots at every problem a lot more. Seriously, every problem. Watch The Mummy Honest Trailer below.

The Mummy Honest Trailer

Not only does Brendan Fraser’s character Rick O’Connell shoot guns at anything and everything, but he’s also screaming a lot. The 1920s were a different time. In fact, so was 1999, because it was still totally acceptable to have awful Middle Eastern stereotypes for sidekicks.

Of course, it’s hard to be mad at The Mummy, since it’s one of the most satisfying, old school action adventures to come out of the late 1990s. Sure, it’s silly and over the top, but at least it knows exactly what kind of movie it is. Don’t worry if the story is very much a retread of various Indiana Jones elements that make a lot less sense, because Rachel Weisz is in this movie, and she’s got those dreamy eyes and that perfect damsel in distress act down.

Even if you don’t think The Mummy from 1999 is all that great, you can’t deny that it’s significantly better than the Dark Universe reboot, which didn’t do a damn thing work complimenting.