The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a run through nearly eight dozen Easter eggs and DC Comics references from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Plus, see how car chases in movies have evolved over the years, from the 1920s movie Sherlock Jr. to the adrenaline-fueled Fast and Furious franchise and everything in between. And finally, take a look back at the trend of comedians like Howie Mandel and Louie Anderson having their own animated shows in the 1990s.

First up, since Zack Snyder’s Justice League is four hours long, there are plenty of Easter eggs and DC Comics references to sort through. Thankfully, ScreenCrush has put together an extensive countdown of nearly 100 of them, including callbacks to Zack Snyder’s previous movies in the DC Extended Universe and teases of what sequel might have entailed.

Next, Movies Insider looks through the history of cinema to show how car chase scenes have evolved over 100 years. Not only has automotive technology changed, but so have the tools used to capture them when they’re at high speeds or making dangerous turns. This video reveals some of the tricks that make car chases possible and believable in movies like Baby Driver, The French Connection, Bullitt, the Fast and Furious franchise, and more.

Finally, Cracked takes a look back at the strange trend of comedians getting their own Saturday morning cartoons despite not having the most family friendly stand-up material. Howie Mandel, John Candy, Louie Anderson and many more had shows like Bobby’s World, Camp Candy, and Life with Louie, and it’s about time we took a look back at all of them.