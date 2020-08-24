The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the full DC FanDome panel for HBO Max’s upcoming release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Plus, get a look behind the scenes of the choreography and planning for the stunts in the third season of Stranger Things, and find out how to draw The Lion King‘s flatulent warthog hero Pumbaa.

In case you missed it over the weekend, you can watch DC FanDome’s full panel for Zack Snyder’s Justice League from HBO Max. The director himself leads a discussion about the movie, answering questions from fans, as well as cast members Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miler.

Next up, stunt coordinator Hiro Koda shows you a side-by-side comparison of the videos used to plan stunt sequences from the third season of Stranger Things with the final scenes in the series. It shows how meticulously planned every hit and fall is on the show, right down to the size of the set and the props used as weapons and projecticles.

Finally, if you need a way to pass the time, Disney animator Andrew Feliciano shows you how to draw the chipper and gassy warthog Pumbaa from The Lion King. It only takes about 17 minutes, and then all you need to do is find a lesson to draw his buddy Timon, and then you’ve got a gift for your parents if you don’t have any money.