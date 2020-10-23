The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a 16-bit video game version of the teaser trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Plus, learn about the history of slasher movies, from early classics of the black and white era to the deconstruction of the genre with Scream and much more. Finally, watch a Back to the Future rap recap recounting all the finer points of the trilogy.

First up, animator John Stratman has created Zack Snyder’s Justice League 16-bit trailer, giving the tease of the upcoming director’s cut a retro video game makeover that many fans would love to play on their consoles. In addition to the video game style animation, there’s also an instrumental version of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, because it just completes the ensemble.

Next up, Cinefix dives into the history of slasher movies, a subgenre of horror that, much like the killers of the films, never seems to die. From the origins of their early days in the black and white era of cinema, before they were even called slashers, to the establishment of the rules that would eventually go on to be deconstructed in Scream and beyond.

Finally, in honor of the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future, SyFy Wire put together a rap recap that recounts all the important parts of the entire time traveling trilogy. I’m not really sure why you’d want to have a rap recap of these movies instead of just watching them, but at the very least, it’s an entertaining way of looking back at the movies.