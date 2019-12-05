The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this special Frozen 2 edition, listen as songwriters Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez talk about their process of creating music for Frozen 2 and animated films in general. Plus, watch an extensive interview with them about the songs from the animated sequel’s soundtrack, and check out the music video for Panic! at the Disco‘s cover of “Into the Unknown.”

First up, Vanity Fair had Oscar winners Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez sit down to talk about where they drew inspiration from when writing the songs of Frozen 2. Plus, they discuss their collaboration in the animators, getting feedback from their own kids, and the process of recording vocals with the cast.

Next up, Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have a little more candid discussion about the music from the Frozen 2 soundtrack as an official Walt Disney Animation promo. But in this video, the duo actually perform some of the songs and dive deeper into the music’s origins and inspirations.

Finally, we have the music video for Panic! at the Disco’s cover of the earworm “Into the Unknown.” The band turns the song into a real banger, and it might even be better than the actual version in the movie, even though Idina Menzel’s version is still outstanding too.