The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a featurette that highlights the immense female talent behind the camera of Woman Woman. Plus, watch James McAvoy make a cake inspired by His Dark Materials for The Great British Bake-Off. And finally, listen to a stuntman break down motorcycle stunts from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and more.

First up, here’s a 15-minute featurette from Warner Bros. Pictures going behind the camera of Wonder Woman. Director Patty Jenkins, franchise star Gal Gadot, co-star Chris Pine, producer Charles Roven, and more talk about the making of the DC Comics movie. Plus, watch as young filmmakers learn from the pros about what it takes to make a blockbuster movie.

He came. He baked. He dished out rum.

Here’s how legendary actor James McAvoy got on in the Bake Off Tent… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/viTlTVvzuc — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 16, 2021

Next, James McAvoy takes some time out of his busy schedule to make a stop by Great British Bake-Off. It’s part of a five-episode run of celebrity episodes being done for charity. In this clip, the X-Men franchise star bakes a cake in the shape of a snow leopard, named Brendan after his son, and inspired by his Lord Asriel Belacqua character in His Dark Materials.

Finally, GQ brought in stuntman Rick English to break down motorcycle stunt scenes from movies like Skyfall, The Dark Knight, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, The Great Escape, and more. Find out how hard it is to pull of some of these stunts and how realistically they’re portrayed .