The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out nearly five dozen Easter eggs and comic references from the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984. Plus, learn how to make the homemade eggnog from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation for your next holiday party, and watch Weezer‘s music video for their cover of the Frozen 2 soundtrack song “Lost in the Woods.”

First up, take a much closer look at the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer with a breakdown of Easter eggs, comic references and story hints from ScreenCrush. For example, is there a chance Diana and Steve Trevor are flying in Wonder Woman’s signature invisible jet when flying through the fireworks celebration? What other details can be gleaned from the trailer?

Next up, even though you can get plenty of eggnog at the store, it’s infinitely better when it’s made from scratch. So How to Drink has the perfect recipe to make your own this holiday season, and you’ll quickly realize that the recipe is nothing like what you get in stores. And of course, since this recipe is inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation you’ll want to drink it out of your own Marty Moose mug.

Finally, even though Panic! at the Disco may have the real soundtrack banger from Frozen 2, Weezer comes in second with a great rock ballad version of “Lost in the Woods.” The music video has the band’s frontman Rivers Cuomo in wardrobe inspired by Kristoff, and it definitely resembles the 1980s vibe portrayed in the sequel.