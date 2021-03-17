The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the cast of Wonder Woman 1984 crack themselves up in a blooper reel for the DC Comics sequel. Plus, a new video essay from Patrick (H) Willems claims baseball is the best sport for movies. And finally, watch a clip from Nate Bargatze‘s new Netflix comedy special The Greatest Average American.

First up, watch as the Wonder Woman 1984 cast flubs lines, has trouble with hair extensions, dances like goofballs, and generally cracks up at themselves. Gal Gadot and Chris Pine are clearly having a good time, and even when they’re making mistakes, they still look amazing. Meanwhile, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal mug for the camera and make their villains seem a little less intimidating.

Next, without a passion for sports in general, Patrick (H) Willems makes the objection observation that baseball is the best movie sport out there. Citing examples like The Natural, A League of Their Own, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams, Moneyball, and many more, this video essay explores what makes baseball perfect for cinema and why it rises above all other sports.

Finally, comedian Nate Bargatze already has a solid presence on Netflix with an episode of The Stand-Ups and his own special The Tennessee Kid. On March 18, he’s returning to the streaming service with a new comedy special called The Greatest Average American, and Netflix debuted a clip with the comedian talking about the ridiculous concept of Common Core math.