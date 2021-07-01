(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, listen as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory director Mel Stuart reflects on the making of the delicious movie for its 50th anniversary. Plus, see how The Birdcage compares to the 1978 film upon which it’s based, La Cage Aux Folles. And finally, watch a dramatic TV actors roundtable with Rege-Jean Page, Jonathan Majors, Chris Rock and more.

First up, as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for Willy Wonka an the Chocolate Factory, Warner Bros. Pictures had director Mel Stuart take a look back at the making of the film in this retrospective video. The filmmaker shares some of his fond memories while a variety of archival photos take us back to the film’s production all those years ago.

Next, in case you didn’t know, The Birdcage is a remake of the movie La Cage Aux Folles, a Franco-Italian comedy from 1978, and they’re both movies from MGM. See how the film starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane compares to the original with Ugo Tognazzi and Michel Serrault. To begin with, it appears the original has a doctor character who isn’t even in The Birdcage. But there’s much more than that.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter put together a dramatic TV actors roundtable discussion with potential Emmy contenders Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton), John Boyega (Small Axe), Josh O’ Connor (The Crown), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) and Chris Rock (Fargo). Hear what they have to say about each of their shows and how they approach each role.