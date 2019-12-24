The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Will Smith and Tom Holland do an escape room as a bit of promotion for their new movie Spies in Disguise. Plus, listen as stuntmen react to action sequences from movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and go on a journey through time as Jack Black looks back at some of the most memorable roles in his career, from Orange County to Jumanji: The Next Level.

First up, the folks at Corridor Crew get back to talking about stunts with their friend and professional stuntman DaSilva-Greene. This time, they break down a group fight sequence involving Rocket Raccoon and some gadgets from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, a training fight from Amazon’s series adaptation of the graphic novel The Boys, an alley brawl from Kill Zone S.P.L. and more.

Next up, in honor of the release of Dreamworks Animation’s Spies in Disguise, the film’s star Will Smith decided to take co-star Tom Holland to an escape room. They have a chat about the movie and working together beforehand, and then we get to see how these two are at solving puzzles in order to get out of the escape room in question.

Finally, with Jumanji: The Next Level in theaters everywhere right now, co-star Jack Black runs through the most memorable characters throughout his career for GQ. The actor spends nearly 40 minutes talking about School of Rock, Orange County, Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, Tropic Thunder, King Kong, and, of course, both of the recent Jumanji movies.