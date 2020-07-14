The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the visual effects artists from Corridor Crew take a look back at some of the work done on Gladiator, Babe, and Where the Wild Things Are. Plus, listen to an impressionist do the entire first act of Hamilton with the voices of The Muppets, and see the Ultimate Collector Series version of the Star Wars LEGO Millennium Falcon build itself in a stop-motion video.

First up, the gang from Corridor Crew takes a look at a wide variety of movies for their visual effects breakdown this time. They tackle one of the big battles in Gladiator involving tigers, an insane sci-fi musical called Blood Machines, the talking animals of Babe, and the giant talking monsters from Where the Wild Things Are.

Next up, impressionist Ricky Downes III has delivered an impressive tribute to Hamilton be recreating the entire first act with the voices of The Muppets. Kermit the Frog plays Alexander Hamilton, Gonzo plays Aaron Burr, Miss Piggy plays Eliza Schuyler, and in what might be the best casting decision, Sam the Eagle is George Washington. But there are many more Muppet voices for the many characters of the show.

Finally, watch the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon come together in a cool stop-motion video where it looks like the set is building itself. It also includes some nice remixes of familiar Star Wars themes and one more entertaining musical take on the franchise (which you can find a list of over at YouTube). What and enjoy!