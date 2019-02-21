The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a tour of the warehouse where Hollywood gets the vintage electronics they need for movies set during different decades. Plus, find out how Spike Lee‘s adaptation of BlacKkKlansman compares to the book it’s based on, and Willem Dafoe breaks down his most famous characters from the movies.

In Brooklyn, the E-Waste Warehouse recycles electronics so they don’t end up so no toxic chemicals seep into the ground. But they also take the electronics and refurbish them to be used as props in films. It’s where the old Xerox machines from Mad Men came from, and where The Americans got ahold of some old IBM computers. Find out more about the E-Waste Warehouse in the video above from Gizmodo.

Next up, BlacKkKlansman is nominated for several Academy Awards this weekend, including Best Adapted Screenplay. However, even though the movie is based on a memoir written by the film’s subject, former detective Ron Stallworth, CineFix points out there are several big differences. For example, there was no love interest in the Black Student Union for Stallworth to fall for.

Finally, Willem Dafoe sat down with GQ to break down some of his most iconic characters. From early roles in To Live and Die in LA and The Last Temptation of Christ to his bigger roles in Spider-Man and the recent At Eternity’s Gate. Dafoe might be a little unsettling in some of his performances, but he’s truly a charming guy.