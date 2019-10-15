The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a professional visual effects artist explains some of the problems with the CGI used in some of today’s movies and points out the biggest hurdle with generating realistic visual effects. Plus, learn about the legend of Tallahassee, the greatest zombie hunter in all of Zombieland, and listen as Forest Whitaker breaks down some of his most memorable performances.

First up, one of the guys from Corridor Crew takes a closer look at some of the problems with modern computer generated imagery (CGI) in movies. Sure, you can nitpick when elements don’t work well to create something that looks like it exists in the real world, even if it’s completely fantastical, but the real problem with bad visual effects is due to a lack of proper time given to the artists behind the digital wizardry. Watch the full video essay for a more extensive break down.

Next up, ESPN is used to dealing with some of the greatest athletes of all time. But what about the greatest zombie hunter of all time? Some say that’s Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) in Zombieland in this new featurette, but some of his cohorts disagree pretty strongly. Watch as the legend of Tallahassee is recounted with interviews, “archival” footage, and much more.

Finally, Forest Whitaker takes a look back at some of his most memorable characters. For GQ, he dives back into early roles like Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Platoon, lesser known parts like Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, his acclaimed turn in The Last Kind of Scotland, and more recent roles like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Arrival.