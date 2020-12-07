The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a new video essay from Patrick (H) Willems wonders what the point is of having R-rated superhero movies like Joker, Birds of Prey, and more. Plus, stuntmen react to the fight sequences from Charlize Theron‘s hard-hitting spy thriller Atomic Blonde, and another installment of the Disney Studio Tour checks out the historic Ink & Paint Lab where classic animated movies were made.

First up, Patrick (H) Willems has delivered a new video essay taking a look at R-rated superhero movies and TV shows. More specifically, he’s wondering why exactly characters that were originally created to entertain children are being used more and more to created stories geared entirely towards adults, such as Deadpool, Logan, Joker, Birds of Prey, and more. Before you react negatively, watch the entire video essay for his thoughtful explanation and analysis of the topic.

Next, Corridor Crew has a new edition of Stuntmen React with professional stunt performer Amy Johnston sitting down to take a look at some action sequences from movies such as Atomic Blonde, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and Under Siege. Plus, they also dabble in a handful of martial arts films.

Finally, Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline leads Disney Files Magazine editor Ryan March are still walking around Disney Studios, this time making a stop at the Ink & Paint Lab from a tour back in 2016. You get to see how animation cels created with just the right paint colors, and how careful they’re handled to make sure they’re perfectly preserved.