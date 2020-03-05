The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the second part of Patrick (H) Willems extensive video essay where he tries to determine what fans want from Star Wars. Plus, Lights Out and Annabelle Creation director David F. Sandberg discusses the trouble with simulating proper darkness in horror movies, and Parks and Recreation co-stars Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones take a lie detector test interview.

After attempting to crack the Star Wars code after The Last Jedi was released and resulted in divisive opinions, Patrick (H) Willems is back with a second part. Inspired by the almost equally as divisive opinions on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, he again tries to figure out why some fans were disappointed, and why others weren’t.

Next up, Lights Out and Annabelle Creation director David F. Sandberg knows how to scare people, and he especially has experience with terrifying audiences with the darkness. But you might not know that using darkness on film to scare people isn’t as simple as figuring out the right lighting. In this video, he explains some of the challenges you might not know about.

Finally, Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones had a beautiful friendship on Parks and Recreation, and now they’re back together in the new animated series Duncanville on FOX. So Vanity Fair sat the two down for the lie detector interview. Has Amy ever done anything backstage with Maya Rudolph that would be considered illegal? What was Rashida Jones voted “most likely to…” in high school? Get those answers, a few good laughs, and much more.