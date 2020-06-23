The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a professional acting coach takes a look at what makes the best and the worst screams in horror, from Psycho and Scream to Troll 2 and The Blob. Plus, watch a remotely produced montage highlighting The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the original music from the show, and watch The Hollywood Reporter’s comedy actress roundtable with Jameela Jamil, Amy Sedaris, Tiffany Haddish and more.

First up, professional acting coach Scott Sedita sat down to examine what makes the best and the worst screams in horror for Insider. Clips from Scream, Psycho, Halloween, The Shining, The Blob, The Wicker Man, House of Wax, Troll 2, and more are analyzed by Sedita to determine why some screams resonate and others fall flat.

Next up, while following COVID-19 stay home orders, somehow the dancers, musicians, cast and crew of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were able to put this 10-minute musical extravaganza for Amazon, complete with new footage shot remotely at home. Not only does it push the show for Emmys this awards season, but it also raises awareness and support for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, MusiCares, and Swans for Relief.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter virtually hosted one of their rountable discussions with some of the comedy actresses who might be in consideration for Emmys this season. Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Tiffany Haddish (Black Mitzvah), Amy Sedaris (At Home with Amy Sedaris), Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Elle Fanning (The Great), and Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show).