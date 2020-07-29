The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn what a camera operator does on set, and why they’re integral to the production of movies and TV shows. Plus, celebrate the 80th anniversary of Bugs Bunny with some of the Looney Tunes‘ character’s best bits, and listen to Russell Crowe break down his most memorable characters, including Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, The Insider, and more.

First up, there are endless jobs when the credits start rolling after a movie or TV show is over. Some are pretty self-explanatory like the caterer, while others require some explanation, like a best boy. The role of a camera operator may seem like an easy one to understand, but there things that a camera operator has to do that aren’t nearly as simple as you might think, and Vanity Fair illustrates why with the help of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum camera operator Oliver Cary.

Next, this year marks the 80th anniversary of Bugs Bunny, one of the best pranksters in cartoon history. There are tons of classic Looney Tunes available on HBO Max, which has collected some of his best bits into this hilarious round-up. After you enjoy these classic moments, watch some new ones in the form of Looney Tunes Cartoons.

Finally, GQ had Russell Crowe sit down, as he waits for Unhinged to maybe get released at some point in the future, to take a look back at some of his most memorable characters. Gladiator, Romper Stomper, L.A. Confidential, The Insider, Cinderella Man, and more all get covered in this retrospective.