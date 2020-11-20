The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get a close look at the futuristic vehicles that were designed for the third season of HBO’s series Westworld. Plus, find out how rats are trained for movies like Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Willard. And finally, D23 celebrates 80 years of Captain America with a look back through the character’s history through comic books, movies, TV shows and all of pop culture.

Here’s a featurette from Warner Bros. on the third season of Westworld that takes a closer look at how the futuristic vehicles were designed to create a realistic version of what technology might be like in the distant future. It involves a lot of robotic, autonomous enhancements to the transportation we know today while still offering the sleek aesthetics you’d expect from cars, motorcycles and more.

Next, Insider takes a look at how rats are trained to act in movies and TV, just like dogs, cats and the myriad of other animals who work in Hollywood. But it’s a little bit trickier with rats, especially when you need a whole mess of them to do the same thing in a single scene, such as in movies like Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Willard, both of which involved hundreds of rats to be on camera.

Finally, watch as Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B Cebulski and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort celebrate 80 years of Captain America with D23. He’s leapt from the pages of comic books into some of the most successful movies of all time, but there’s a lot in between that you might not remember about Marvel’s star-spangled superhero.