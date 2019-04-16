The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a tour of Warner Bros. Pictures old movie prop warehouse featuring iconic pieces from movies like Batman, the Harry Potter franchise, The Matrix, and more. Plus, check out Shazam! star Zachary Levi’s man cave in his garage where he seems to be a bit of a doomsday prepper, and find out some things you might not know about Quantum Leap.

First up, Inside takes a tour of the extensive Warner Bros. Corporate Archive in Los Angeles, California, which just so happens to be the home of hundreds of props once production on the movies is done. There’s the masks from Batman, not to mention some of his Batmobiles, weapon rigs from The Matrix, helmets from 300, cars from The Great Gatsby, the wardrobe from Crazy Rich Asians, and much older items from My Fair Lady, the films of John Wayne, and more.

Next, Zachary Levi shows us the garage where he likes to spend a lot of his spare time (via Vanity Fair). It’s full of a high tech toys like an Oculus headset, a high-flying camera drone, a nice motorcycle, two arcade machines. Oh, and there’s some generators just in case something like the zombie apocalypse goes down.

Finally, Quantum Leap ran for five seasons from 1989 through 1993, but that means the show has been off the air for 26 years. Not only is this a show you might be too young to remember, but even for you older viewers out there, you might find out some things you didn’t know about this time-jumping series in Syfy Wire‘s recap of Everything You Didn’t Know.