The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how the twins in Marvel’s WandaVision series could be integral to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, see how the storyboards for a key sequence in Disney’s Moana compare to the final cut of the movie. And finally, learn about the hidden references that you might have missed in Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie.

First up, Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s twins Tommy and Billy have become an integral part of WandaVision. But what could their place be in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how close will it come to the comics? ScreenCrush put together this video taking a closer look at the characters and what might happen to them in upcoming episodes and beyond.

Next, Disney shows storyboards from one of the memorable musical sequences from Moana and compares them to how the scene looked in the final cut of the movie. Aside from the difference in detail, there actually aren’t many differences between how the sequence was planned and how it ended up. That’s not always the case, but it just goes to show you how well this song was planned from the beginning.

Finally, Netflix Film Club put together a guide to all the movie references that you’ll find in writer/director Sam Levinson’s movie Malcolm and Marie. The film stars Zendaya and John David Washington, and aside from being reminiscent of movies such as La Notte and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, it also has references to the work of filmmakers such as Barry Jenkins, Spike Lee, John Singleton, William Wyler, Billy Wilder, and Elaine May.