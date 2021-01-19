The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a closer look at some of the hints about how Vision has returned in Marvel’s new series WandaVision. Plus, The Hollywood Reporter hosts a virtual directors roundtable with filmmakers Spike Lee, Regina King, Lee Isaac Chung, George Clooney, and more. And finally, go behind the scenes of the first season of the Netflix period romance series Bridgerton.

First up, WandaVision brings back Wanda Maximoff and Vision in a series of classic sitcom episodes that are slowing falling apart due to some kind of underlying mystery. But perhaps the biggest mystery is how exactly Vision is alive after being killed twice in Avengers: Infinity War. This video from ScreenCrush attempts to dive into hints as to how he’s (seemingly) alive by looking at the first couple episodes.

Next, The Hollywood Reporter hosted a virtual roundtable with some of the buzzed about directors for the upcoming awards season. Listen as George Clooney (Midnight Sky), Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods), Regina King (One Night in Miami), Paul Greengrass (News of the World), Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), George C. Wolfe (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) talk about their respective films.

Finally, BAFTA takes us behind the scenes of the first season of Netflix’s period romance series Bridgerton. See the intricate sets, get a closer look at the fancy wardrobe, and listen to the cast and creators talk about the creation of this hybrid of Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey, but with a lot more sex scenes that aren’t restricted by television censors.