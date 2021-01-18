The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out some WandaVision Easter eggs and comic references from the first two episodes that you might have missed. Plus, listen to Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins break down the shopping mall fight scene. And finally, go behind the magic of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the theme park expansion at Disneyland and Disney World theme parks.

First up, now that the first two episodes of Marvel’s new Disney+ series WandaVision are out there, let ScreenCrush show you over six dozen Easter eggs and comic book references you might have missed. There’s a huge underlying mystery that is slowly unfurling, and if you’re paying close attention, you might pick up on details hinting at the direction we’re headed. For Easter eggs from the second episode, keep watching right here.

Next, for The New York Times video series “Anatomy of a Scene,” director Patty Jenkins breaks down a fight sequence from Wonder Woman 1984. Bringing us into the colorful decade, we see Diana stopping a gang of criminals from robbing a jewelry store in a shopping mall and stopping them from terrorizing shoppers. It’s a playful, goofy scene, and Jenkins dives into how they pulled it off.

Finally, imagine being whisked away to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as you hear from Lucasfilm’s Doug Chiang and Walt Disney Imagineering’s Scott Trowbridge about the making of the Disneyland and Disney World theme park land. Find out how they came up with the immersive concept and stories behind the X-wings, laser blasts, and more.