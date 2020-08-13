The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how Hollywood makes actors walk on walls in movies like Inception and TV shows like Euphoria. Plus, Who Framed Roger Rabbit gets the Unsolved Mysteries treatment in a trailer mash-up, and The Powerpuff Girls and The Fairly OddParents voice actress Tara Strong improvises voices for new animated characters she’s never seen before.

First up, you’ve seen actors walk on walls in movies plenty of times before, whether it’s Fred Astaire dancing around a room in Royal Wedding, Zac Efron waltzing around a hallway in High School Musical 3, or Joseph Gordon-Levitt fighting a henchman in Inception. But how do they do it? It involves a revolving set, which you can get a good look at thanks to Insider‘s glimpse at the set of a trippy episode of HBO’s series Euphoria where Zendaya walks on walls.

Next up, Nerdist delivers one of their outstanding trailer mash-ups, this time imagining if the mystery at the center of Who Framed Roger Rabbit was treated like an episode of Unsolved Mysteries. The talking heads from real episodes of Netflix’s reboot of the series is matched up perfectly with footage from Robert Zemeckis’ live-action/animated hybrid.

Finally, you’ve probably heard Tara Strong’s many voices when she plays characters like Bubbles on The Powerpuff Girls, Raven in Teen Titans, Timmy Turner in The Fairly Oddparents, Dill Pickles in Rugrats, and more. Now you can hear how she creates new voices for animated characters that she’s seeing for the first time, thanks to Vanity Fair.