The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a visit to the last Blockbuster Video store in the country and see how they operate. Plus, watch a pitch for a Captain Marvel animated series that Marvel Animation wasn’t interested in, and listen to Jason Bateman break down his career starting with his early days as a child star through his recent big screen successes.

The Verge pays a visit to the last Blockbuster Video store in Oregon to see how they operate and find out what’s still special about the video rental store that we don’t get from the likes of Netflix and Hulu. It’s a fascinating glimpse into a relic of an era that has already passed but is somehow still holding on to its last breath.

Next up, Marvel storyboard artist Ben Bates posted a pitch video he created for a Captain Marvel animated series he wanted to make long before the movie was announced. Unfortunately, Marvel Animation never got to see this pitch video because they weren’t taking any new ideas at the time. But we get to see what the series might have been like in this rough form.

Finally, Jason Bateman recaps his decorated and eclectic career, starting with his early days in commercials and television and running through his more recent successes with Arrested Development, Ozark, Game Night and more. He’s had quite a long and surprising career, and it’s kind of amazing that he’s still acting today.