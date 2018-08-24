The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, visit the raunchy tattoo parlor known as the Inkhole from The Happytime Murders. Plus, find out how accurate movies are in depicting marijuana and those who smoke it, and listen as Papillon stars Rami Malek and Charlie Hunnam answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, check out the raunchy puppet hot spot known as The Inkhole as AMC Theatres takes you on a tour of the shady establishment featuring plenty of sugar, puppet strippers, and even a wisecracking comedian. It’s a whole interactive experience where the puppets treat you like an inconvenience, and it looks like a lot of fun.

Next up, marijuana expert Michael Zaytsev, founder of the New York based Cannabis education platform High NY, spent time time with Vulture breaking down how accurate movies are in showing the consumption of the devil’s lettuce and those who smoke it all the time. Needless to say, there are a lot of cliches and liberties taking with the smoking of the reefer.

Finally, Wired subjected Papillon stars Rami Malek and Charlie Hunnam to their usual autocomplete interview to answer some of the web’s most searched questions. What color are Rami Malek’s eyes? How did Charlie Hunnam prepare for King Arthur? Is Rami Malek single? Get the answer to all those questions and more.