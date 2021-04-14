The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out what VFX artists think of the work done on the epic four-hour cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Plus, watch some deleted scenes from the narrative prank movie Bad Trip on Netflix. And finally, watch a retro trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong with footage from the new movie given a vintage aesthetic.

First up, Corridor Crew spends an entire edition of VFX Artists React taking a look at Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Not only do they compare the look of certain sequences to the theatrical cut, but they also dig into what improvements were made and why certain shots with the same action beats ended up looking better in The Snyder Cut.

Next, Netflix released some of the deleted scenes that didn’t make the cut in the narrative prank movie Bad Trip starring Eric André, Lil Rey Howery, and Tiffany Haddish. Not only is there a scene that didn’t work because Chris Rock is too famous pull off a prank, but you can see the exorcism prank that Eric André thinks is the best one that they pulled off for the movie.

Finally, with HBO Max bringing classic movie monsters together in the modern age with Godzilla vs. Kong, Nerdist has created a retro trailer presented in a vintage style. Though the footage comes from the blockbuster battle, it’s presented in the old 4:3 aspect ratio and given just the right amount of faux film grain to make it feel like a throwback to a classic monster movie.