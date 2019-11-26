The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the VFX artists at Corridor Crew take a look at scenes from X-Men: Days of Future Past, Edge of Tomorrow, Swordfish, and more. Plus, check out nearly five dozen Easter eggs and references from the third episode of The Mandalorian, and check out a fan Q&A session with Saturday Night Live cast members Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd.

First up, Corridor Crew is back with another edition of their popular VFX Artists React series. This time, they look at the Quicksilver scene from X-Men: Days of Future Past, the bullet time explosion from Swordfish, battle scenes from Edge of Tomorrow and much more. Again, you will be surprised to see which elements are practical, and which are CGI.

Next up, with everyone raving about the third episode of The Mandalorian, of course there needs to be a deep dive into the many Easter eggs and Star Wars references throughout the episode. Not only are there deep cuts for the most loyal of Star Wars fans, but this one features a lot of different alien races we’ve seen before. Get a load of all the Easter eggs in the ScreenCrush video above.

Finally, behind the scenes at Saturday Night Live, cast member Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd participated in a fan Q&A session. What’s their favorite worst sketch? Who would play them in a movie about SNL? What’s the worst thing Chris Redd has been pitched as a sketch? Get the answer to those questions and much more in the full video above.