The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, visual effects artists react to the horror of the uncanny valley from The Polar Express, as well as digital effects in other movies like Interstellar and Twister. Plus, find out what it’s like to be an intern at Pixar Animation, and listen as Scarlett Johansson gives us a career breakdown, going as far back as the critically panned North in her childhood to this year’s turns in Avengers: Endgame, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, and more.

First up, the gang at Corridor Crew has some fun picking apart the horrifying characters of The Polar Express, but they do find some merit elsewhere in animation and give credit to the future technology this movie paved the way for. They also dig into some of the effects used for Interstellar, explain some of the older visual effects technology used to make Twister, and more.

Next up, there are tons of talented people who dream of working at Pixar Animation. That’s where some of today’s best animated movies are made, and getting a job there is no easy task. It’s also rather difficult to land an internship there, but if you think you have what it takes to join some of the world’s finest storytellers, these interns tell you what the experience is like.

Finally, in the midst of making quite the run for awards, thanks to performances in Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story, actress Scarlett Johansson sat down with Vanity Fair to break down her career. You might not know this, but Johansson started off as a child actor with bit parts in North and Home Alone 3, but obviously that turned into a much more lucrative career.