In this edition, see what the visual effects artists from Corridor Crew think of the VFX work done for virtual production on the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Plus, take a ride through of the new Disneyland attraction Spider-Man: Web Slingers from the new Avengers Campus expansion. And finally, watch as Dave Chappelle crashes Michael Che‘s interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

First up, Corridor Crew brings in Felix Jorge from the virtual production pre-visualization house Happy Mushroom to closely examine the innovative work on the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Learn about the process of bringing virtual sets to life and how techniques have improved since Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book and even the more recent remake of The Lion King.

Next, our own Peter Sciretta and his Ordinary Adventures YouTube channel checked out the grand opening of Avengers Campus, and they’ve provided a ride through of the Spider-Man: Web Slingers attraction. Watch as riders sling webs at escaped Spider-Bots without anything other than their own hands and see if you’d like to take a trip to Avengers Campus sometime in the near future.

Finally, last week, Saturday Night Live cast member Michael Che made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and it included a surprise and continual appearance by fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. While Che gripes about getting a bad birthday gift from Colin Jost, Chappelle chimes in to talk about his own comedy shows and podcast. It’s a hilarious and fun interview, so give it a look and have a laugh.