The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the VFX artists react to the amazing, innovative visual effects used in the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Plus, Patrick (H) Willems analyzes a perfect episode of The Simpsons to see what makes the series work when it’s at its best, and Harrison Ford breaks down his long, decorated career in film, from American Graffiti to Call of the Wild.

First up, the gang from Corridor Crew sat down to take a look at the incredible “stagecraft” technology use to create pretty much all the backgrounds in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. They also take a look at some less than stellar blue screen moments that tried to achieve the same effect, as well as VFX from The Witcher and some kind of animated project called Gantz:0.

Next up, Patrick (H) Willems figured out a way to do an informative video essay about The Simpsons by honing in on one specific, revered episode: “Lemon of Troy.” It happens to be one of Willems’ favorite episodes, and it’s a classic episode of the series. The video essay focuses on what makes this episode so great and helps explain what makes a good episode of The Simpsons.

Finally, for Vanity Fair, Harrison Ford breaks down his long and decorated career, starting with early roles like American Graffiti, hitting the iconic characters like Han Solo in Star Wars and Indiana Jones in his own adventure franchise, as well as Witness, Patriot Games, Air Force One, What Lies Beneath, and many more.