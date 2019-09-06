The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, VFX artists react to the outstanding work done in movies like The Dark Knight and the abysmal visual effects in movies like Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Plus, the designer of the new Ultimate Collector Series LEGO Star Destroyer gives us a closer look at the massive building set, and IT: Chapter 2 stars Bill Hader and Finn Wolfhard play a round of This or That at HBO.

First up, Corridor Crew is back with their 10th episode of VFX Artists React, and this time they’re focusing on the still impressive work done to bring Two-Face to life in The Dark Knight, the laughably bad CGI of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, the intricate effects used to create skinny Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger, and the perplexing VFX used on Ultraviolet.

Senior LEGO designer Henrik Anderson gives us an up close look at the new LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer joining the Ultimate Collector Series line. Anderson designed this new set, and in this video he talks about some of the challenges of turning a massive ship like this into a LEGO set, recreating certain intricate details with small LEGO pieces and much more.

Finally, in honor of the theatrical debut of IT: Chapter 2, HBO had Finn Wolfhard sit down with his on-screen adult counterpart Bill Hader to play a round of This or That. The two stars ask each other to choose betweeen two things, and the candid conversation that comes about between them makes for some good fun.