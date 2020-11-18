The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out what the visual effects artists from Corridor Crew have to say about the Speed Racer VFX from the 2009 big screen adaptation. Plus, go behind the scenes of HBO’s fantasy series adaptation His Dark Materials, and listen to George Clooney look back on his most memorable roles, from the Ocean’s 11 franchise to award worthy turns in The Descendants and Michael Clayton, and more.

First up, Corridor Crew brings in one of their VFX buddies to take a look at some of the movies and visual effects that inspired their careers. They take a dive into the incredible visuals of Speed Racer, break down a fight scene from The One with Jet Li, and look at some lesser known shorts that blew their minds when they were just teenagers.

Next, since the second season of His Dark Materials just began this week, Warner Bros. has provided a glimpse behind the scenes of the making of the first season of the HBO adaptation of Philip Pullman’s epic fantasy series. This 33-minute featurette dives into many facets of the production with the cast and crew, revealing plenty of secrets from the set.

Finally, in support of the upcoming Netflix movie Midnight Sky, GQ had George Clooney sit down to take a look back at his most memorable characters. Listen as he reminisces and shares anecdotes about Out of Sight, O Brother Where Art Thou?, Good Night and Good Luck, Michael Clayton, The Descendants, and all three of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s 11 movies