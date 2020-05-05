The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as visual effects artists react to Pan’s Labyrinth, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl, and more. Plus, watch part of the Hulk vs Thor scene from Thor: Ragnarok with lightsabers replacing their usual weapons, and see how The Simpsons voice actress Yeardley Smith improvises voices for new cartoon characters.

First up, the visual effects artists from Corridor Crew sit down to look at the work done on the wolves in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Guillermo del Toro’s dark fantasy Pan’s Labyrinth, the goofy family movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl, and more. See what they make of some of the clever techniques and poor shortcuts used in these movies, both good and bad.

Next up, now that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is officially on board to direct and co-write a new Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm, why not have some fun with Immersion VFX‘s re-creation of the Thor vs Hulk fight with lightsabers. Watch as the two superheroes take each other on with the sci-fi weapon, even tough the light beam doesn’t always effectively cover up their real weapons.

Finally, The Simpsons voice actress Yeardley Smith is best known for portraying the middle child Lisa Simpson. Using the methods she employed to create the voice for Lisa Simpson, she creates voices for eight new, random cartoon characters that she’s seeing for the first time. See what details she hones in on to create a personality and voice for the cartoons.