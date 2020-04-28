The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as the visual effects artists from Corridor Crew take a look at the impressive work from HBO’s series adaptation of His Dark Materials, as well as the feature film The Golden Compass, and more. Plus, director Sam Hargrave breaks down a scene from his new Netflix movie Extraction and gets some help from his leading man Chris Hemsworth, and Futurama star John DiMaggio improvises voices for new animated characters on the spot.

First up, the visual effects artists over at Corridor Crew take a close look at the work done on HBO’s adaptation of His Dark Materials and compare them to those in the feature film The Golden Compass, based on the first book in the series by Philip Pullman. They also take a look at a battle between King Shark and Gorilla Grodd on The Flash, and some terrible animation from the Beast Wars TV series.

Next up, director Sam Hargrave, a former stuntman, and Chris Hemsworth take a look at an action-packed sequence from the new Netflix movie Extraction. In the scene, Hemsworth has to fight his way through a bunch of bad guys, using guns, fists, tables, and pretty much anything at his disposal.

Finally, Vanity Fair had Futurama and Adventure Time voice star John DiMaggo create some voices for 11 new animated characters that he’s seeing for the first time. DiMaggio breaks down his thought process for how he comes up with a voice based on certain features in the illustration he’s shown. See what he comes up with on the spot above.