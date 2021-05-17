The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see what VFX artists think about the movie magic used to bring the monster battles of Godzilla vs. Kong to life. Plus, a video essay from Patrick (H) Willems explores the trouble with trilogies like Star Wars and The Matrix and why it’s so difficult to give them a proper ending. And finally, take a fly through the gigantic Axiom space cruiser from Pixar’s WALL-E.

First up, the gang from Corridor Crew brings in Godzilla vs. Kong visual effects supervisor Bryan Hirota to talk about the work done on the monster mash-up. Plus, they also take a look at some impressive effects in Robert Zemeckis’ Death Becomes Her, and they answer a burning question about a very specific detail involving a puddle and a stick from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Next, Patrick (H) Willems returns with another video essay, this time focusing on the trouble with trilogies. No matter how good the first and second installments of a film trilogy are, more often than not, the third installment completely biffs the landing. In fact, the better the first two movies are, the more likely it is that the third film will disappoint us. So why are the endings of trilogies so hard to pull off? Watch the video essay to find out.

Finally, take a flythrough of the gorgeous Axiom starcruiser from the Pixar film WALL-E. This video provides a tour of the ship without the one thing that would undoubtedly ruin it: people. See the glistening ship without any of those pesky humans cruising around in their hover chairs and take in the rich detail of the ship that has everything you need to survive the end of the world.