(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, see what VFX artists think of the super buff Ryan Reynolds created for the box office chart-topping action-comedy Free Guy. Plus, go behind the scenes of the new Netflix action thriller Beckett starring John David Washington. And finally, listen as John Stamos and The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco sing the Full House theme song for some reason.

First up, see what the VFX artists at Corridor Crew think of the shirtless, buff, stupid version of Ryan Reynolds from the new video game action-comedy Free Guy. Plus, see what they think of the creation of Miss Minutes from Marvel’s Loki, watch them get lost in the chaos of Space Jam: A New Legacy, and find out what blows their minds about Darby O’Gill and the Little People.

Next, after going forward and backward in time for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, actor John David Washington gets caught up in political intrigue and thrills in the new Netflix movie Beckett from director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino and producer Luca Guadagnino. Listen as the cast and crew talk about working on the movie in this behind-the-scenes featurette.

Finally, watch as John Stamos and Kaley Cuoco participate in a new edition of W‘s “Lyrical Improv” with Lynn Hirschberg. They sing the immediately recognizable Full House theme song as best they can. Well, Cuoco is the one doing the heavy lifting. There’s even a brief nod to the Big Bang Theory theme song just for good measure. They like to have fun!