The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as VFX artists take a look at the evolution of the different big screen versions of The Incredible Hulk, from Eric Bana in Hulk in 2003 to Mark Ruffalo in Avengers: Endgame. Plus, watch a virtual Q&A session that Borat had with fans over the weekend, and get some laughs from the Hubie Halloween bloopers reel.

First up, Corridor Crew takes a look at the evolution of Hulk across his various incarnations on film. They look at Eric Bana in Hulk, Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk, and Mark Ruffalo in Avengers and beyond. Plus, they also look at the simple but well done effects in Kung Pow: Enter the Fist, and another strange sequence with a massive foot.

Next, Amazon Prime had a special internet presentation with Borat answering questions from fans on the internet. It’s fun to see Sacha Baron Cohen in character responding on his feet as quickly and cleverly as he can. If only the questions from the fans themselves were a little more entertaining, this might be a better promotion of the recently released Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Finally, here’s a string of Hubie Halloween bloopers. If you watched the movie on Netflix, then you already saw these during the closing credits of the movie. But if not, you just might get more laughs from watching these outtakes than the entirety of the movie itself, which is yet another disappointment from Netflix’s deal with Adam Sandler, even with the various references to his older comedies.