The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as visual effects artists react to the big screen debut of Casper from 1995. Plus, watch the cast of Smallville get back together for a virtual panel for the 2020 New York Comic-Con. And finally, see what happens when Rambo joins the fighter roster of Mortal Kombat 11 in the next round of downloadable content.

First up, Corridor Crew digs into some family friendly movies for their latest edition of VFX Artists React. This time, they’re talking a look at the big screen adaptation of Casper, the friendliest ghost you know. Plus, they look at some of the visual effects used in conjunction with stop-motion animation with The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the gelatinous creation that is Flubber.

Next up, this year’s New York Comic-Con was host to a virtual reunion with Smallville cast members Tom Welling, Sam Witwer, Laura Vandervoort, and Michael Rosenbaum. They look back on the series that hit the small screen before there was such a huge influx of live-action superhero shows all over the place, and each of them reveals what they’ll be working on next.

Finally, normally we probably wouldn’t care about the trailer for the latest pack of downloadable content for the video game Mortal Kombat 11. But the next Kombat Pack will be bringing Sylvester Stallone as Rambo into the game, and it looks like he’s pretty pissed off. But do guns even stand a chance against all the rest of the mystical powers and fighting skills that these fighters have?