The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the gang at Corridor Crew sit down to take a look at another batch of visual effects from Blade Trinity, Knowing and some major commercials from the Super Bowl. Plus, find out how Pokémon is dubbed from Japanese to English for American audiences, and watch a one hour studio executives roundtable discussion with the heads of Disney, Warner Bros., Universal and more.

First up, the Corridor Crew guys brought in visual effects artist Allan Mckay to talk about some of his work in major commercials like the recent Super Bowl commercial from Rocket Mortgage starring Jason Momoa, as well as an advertisement for the God of War video game. Plus, they look at visual effects from blockbusters like Blade Trinity and Knowing.

Next up, Vanity Fair sat in with Sarah Natochenny during a voice recording session for dubbing Pokémon in English from the original Japanese version. It’s not as simple as translating the lines and performing them over the the lines in question. There’s a lot of meticulous work that goes into timing, altering the script, digital lengthening, and more.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter hosted one of their roundtable discussions with the heads of some of the major studios in Hollywood. The chat includes Scott Stuber (Netflix), Toby Emmerich (Warner Bros), Donna Langley (Universal), Jim Gianopulos (Paramount), Alan Horn (Disney), Tom Rothman (Sony), and Jennifer Salke (Amazon) talking about the challenges of running a major motion picture studio, some of their career milestones, and much more.

