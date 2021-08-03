(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a deep dive into the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage and check out some comic book Easter eggs, callbacks, and a potential connection to the Marvel multiverse. Plus, listen a director Kevin Smith breaks down the famous Magic Eye scene from Mallrats. And finally, listen as Jungle Cruise stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, after yesterday brought us a new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, here’s a closer look at the new footage from ScreenCrush. They’ve collected nearly four dozen Easter eggs, comic references, and little details you might have missed. There’s even a possible connection to the Marvel multiverse, but it feels like a bit of a stretch.

Next, a new edition of Scene Studies with Kevin Smith moves away from Clerks and into the lesser celebrated follow-up Mallrats. In this breakdown, he takes a look at the hilarious Magic Eye scene with Ethan Suplee as Willam. First of all, he reveals that this role was originally meant for Kevin Smith’s longtime collaborator Scott Mosier, and he explains the origins of the scene in question.

Finally, now that Jungle Cruise is in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, Wired brought in stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to participate in their trademark autocomplete interview. Does Dwayne Johnson play video games? Does Emily Blunt speak Spanish? Why was Dwayne Johnson’s nickname “The Rock” anyway? What does Emily Blunt think of The Office? Get the answer to all those questions and more.