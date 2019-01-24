The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a closer look at some questionable gadgets for spies and criminals in the movies. Plus, count down the 10 best movie deaths from the films of 2018, and check out a 10-minute extended preview of The Girl in the Spider’s Web to determine whether or not it’s worth checking out.

It’s easy to be forgiving of the technology in fictional movies, especially when it comes to blockbusters, but there are some gadgets used by spies and criminals on the big screen that simply wouldn’t work if you put a little extra thought into how they would work. For example, the glasses used to 3D print the necklace in Ocean’s 8 or the sonar surveillance system in The Dark Knight.

The folks at What Culture count down the 10 best movie deaths of 2018, including Malin Akerman being eaten by a giant albino gorilla in Rampage, Deadpool shooting Ryan Reynolds in the head in Deadpool 2, and a noble but provocative end to Black Panther villain Erik Killmonger. Which other deaths made the cut? Find out in the full video.

Finally, in an effort to convince you to check out The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Sony Pictures has released a 10-minute extended preview from the film. It’s not exactly the most thrilling tease for the movie, but maybe that’s because the movie just isn’t all that exciting to begin with.