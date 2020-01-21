The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Uncut Gems directors Josh & Benny Safdie break down an intense scene from the movie starring Adam Sandler. Plus, The Hollywood Reporter hosts another one of their roundtable discussions, this time with award worthy actors like Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf, Robert De Niro and more. Finally, The Turning stars Finn Wolfhard and Mackenzie Davis teach you Canadian slang.

First up, even though Uncut Gems didn’t get any love at all from the Academy Awards, you should still watch this video from The New York Times with directors Josh and Benny Safdie breaking down an intense scene. Adam Sandler’s character, a jewelry store owner named Howard Ratner, owes some people a lot of money, and here he tries to avoid some collectors during his daughter’s school play. A night out with family turns into a suddenly intense chase.

Next up, The Hollywood Reporter continues their roundtable discussion series with some of the buzzed about actors from awards season. The chat includes Adam Driver (Marriage Story, The Report), Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy), Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy), and Adam Sandker (Uncut Gems) talking about their roles, careers, and much more.

Finaly, before their horror flick The Turning arrives in theaters this weekend, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Terminator: Dark Fate badass Mackenzie Davis teach you all about Canadian slang for Vanity Fair. You might know what a Canadian tuxedo is, but what does it mean to “hang a larry” in Canada? What’s a beavertail? Find out about those things and more.