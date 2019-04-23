The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out a truly twisted mash-up of HBO’s True Detective and this summer’s upcoming movie Detective Pikachu. Plus, watch the red carpet arrivals and interviews from the Avengers: Endgame world premiere last night, and find out former Game of Thrones star Sean Bean‘s answers to some of the web’s most searched questions about him.

If Detective Pikachu wasn’t gritty enough for you, filmmaker Sam Haft combined it with HBO’s dark crime thriller series True Detective for something that he can only describe as a “comedy abomination.” That Matthew McConaughey impression is top notch, and it’s all the more weird having it come from a human-esque Pikachu.

Next up, the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame happened last night in Los Angeles, and the entire red carpet event was streamed on YouTube. If you missed it live, you can watch all the interviews with the stars right here. Even Natalie Portman showed up, though we don’t know if that means she’s in the movie or not.

Finally, Sean Bean sat down to participate in Wired‘s autocomplete interview to answer the web’s most searched questions about himself. What movies doesn’t Sean Bean die in? What has Sean Bean narrated? Why is Ned Stark’s sword so big on Game of Thrones? How did Ned Stark know that winter was coming?