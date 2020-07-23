The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a virtual ride through the TRON Lightcycle Power Run attraction from Shanghai Disneyland and learn some fun facts about it. Plus, get a reminder that the Godzilla movie from 1998 got an animated series that followed it, and watch some clips from some of the best Star Wars sketches that have aired on Saturday Night Live over the years.

First up, since theme parks in the United States aren’t exactly a bastion of fun right now, take a virtual ride on the Tron Lightcycle Power Run attraction from Shanghai Disneyland. Even though the theme park in China is open, this video was recorded before the coronavirus even existed, and it’s a snapshot of a time that everyone hopes we can get back to.

Next, after Roland Emmerich’s silly blockbuster take on Godzilla arrived in 1998, it was followed by an even more goofy animated series. Though it was created in conjunction with the movie, it only has a few of the supporting actors reprising their roles in the animated series. But it makes up for it by bringing in a bunch of other monsters and being more true to the spirit of kaiju entertainment.

Finally, Saturday Night Live rounded up some clips from their best Star Wars-themed sketches over the years. You’ll even catch some of the actual stars of the franchise getting in on the fun here and there. Honestly, some of these don’t feel like their best, but we’re in the middle of a pandemic and we have to do something to pass the time.