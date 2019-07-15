The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a flashback from Late Night with Conan O’Brien when Triumph the Insult Comic Dog went to Comic-Con back in 2008. Plus, watch a music video for a single from Jeremy Renner‘s upcoming debut music album, and listen as Stranger Things co-stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog has been a staple of Conan O’Brien’s late night antics for a long time, and one of the best segments ever came when comedian Robert Smigel took his raunchy canine puppet to Comic-Con in 2008 (via Conan25). It’s a great flashback to what was popular 11 years ago in geek culture, and Triumph doesn’t hold anything back when dealing with all kinds of nerds at the pop culture convention.

Did you hear that Jeremy Renner is putting out an album? That’s right, Hawkeye himself is taking the plunge into the music side of show business. You might have already heard him singing in a collaboration with Sam Feldt for the song “Heaven (Don’t Have a Name)” last year, but this new song and music video “Main Attraction” is all Renner. Give it a watch and see what you think.

Finally, Stranger Things co-stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour make for a great team in the latest season of the Netflix series, and here they got together with Wired to answer the web’s most searched questions about them. What is Winona Ryder’s real name? Does David Harbour play video games? Get the answer to all these questions and much more.