The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out some of the Easter eggs hidden in the most recent Toy Story 4 trailer that you might have missed. Watch the trailer for Avengers: Endgame recreated with footage from various Marvel animated shows, and follow Can You Ever Forgive Me? star Richard E. Grant as he wanders into the Criterion Collection closet.

First up, there was a lot to take in with the latest trailer for Toy Story 4, including a whole bunch of questions about the nature of the franchise’s universe and the existentialism of living toys. But besides that, there were also a bunch of Easter eggs you might not have noticed referencing the long history of Pixar Animation’s films, and Jace Diehl brings some of them to our attention.

Next up, with Avengers: Endgame right around the corner, the hype machine is operating at full capacity. And Darth Blender is trying to fill the time between now and the first showings on April 25 with an animated version of the trailer made up of various snippets of footage from the various Marvel animated series over the years.

Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant was offered the opportunity to raid the Criterion Collection closet to pick out some of his favorite movies. In addition to snagging movies like Federico Fellini’s La Strada, the comedy classic Some Like It Hot, the actor also does some decent impressions of Jeanne Moreau and Dustin Hoffman..